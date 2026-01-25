Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Private aircraft carrying 8 people crashes on takeoff from Bangor airport

Associated Press
Published January 25, 2026 at 10:06 PM EST

A private aircraft carrying eight people crashed on takeoff Sunday night at Maine’s Bangor International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed around 7:45 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of those aboard. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The crash occurred as New England and much of the country grappled with a massive winter storm. Bangor had steady snowfall Sunday.
