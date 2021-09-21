USM To Build New Music School With $10M Donation

The University of Southern Maine has received a $10 million gift from longtime supporter D. Suzi Osher to build a new school of music.

The gift is the largest ever received by the USM Foundation and will advance plans for a new Center for the Arts on the university's Portland campus. Director of Major Gifts Susan Palmers says the new school of music will be named for Osher and her late husband, Dr. Alfred Osher.

"Today we have cause for celebration and an opportunity to thank Suzi Osher for her steadfast loyalty to USM and her desire to strengthen its future," Palmers says.

The music school is one of USM's signature programs and currently resides on the school's Gorham Campus. The director of the school says the gift is a game changer that will provide faculty and students with a world class facility. Groundbreaking is expected in spring of 2023.