News

Facing summer funding cliff, Portland seeks alternate housing options for asylum seekers

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published March 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST
The sun shines through the porch of a two story vacation rental property on a two lane street.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
About twenty asylum seeking families are living at rental properties in Old Orchard Beach. Belinda Ray, with the Greater Portland Council of Governments, said local and state governments will struggle to bear the costs of housing asylum seekers in motels when federal funding expires in July.

The city of Portland relies on federal and state funding to pay for emergency housing for over 700 asylum seekers at hotels across southern Maine. But with federal funding set to expire in July, a coalition of local governments is trying to come up with alternative housing arrangements – and they’re asking the public for help.

The combined cost of emergency housing for asylum seeker families and homeless individuals - about 1,200 people in total - is about $3.5 million per month, paid through Portland's general assistance benefits.

FEMA reimburses the city for 30% of those costs, and the state picks up the rest.

Belinda Ray, director of strategic partnerships with the Greater Portland Council of Governments, said when FEMA funding runs out in July, Portland will not be able to absorb that cost.

"This is not something that municipalities or even the state can sustain," she said. "So we really need a better solution for this temporary, transitional housing."

Ray said her organization is considering various options, such as trailers or small, pre-fabricated cabins.

It has also launched a social media campaign soliciting housing ideas from the public.

Asylum seekers Greater Portland Council of Governments FEMA Report For America
Ari Snider
Ari Snider reports on refugee, immigrant, and asylum-seeking communities in Maine. He is a Report for America corps member. He grew up in Midcoast Maine and has reported for public radio stations in Southeast Alaska and Far West Texas, covering everything from salmon fishing to the restoration of a historic adobe church on the US-Mexico border. He got his start in audio storytelling as an undergrad at Brown University and through internships at radio stations in Vermont and Rhode Island. His work has won three Alaska Press Club awards and one Regional Murrow Award, and has aired on radio stations throughout Alaska, Texas, and New England. When looking to get out of town for a weekend, Ari has a special fondness for the islands of Penobscot Bay and the lakes and mountains of the North Woods.
