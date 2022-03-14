Maine traffic deaths are up 40% so far in 2022, officials say

Maine public safety officials say that traffic deaths are trending much higher through the first three months of 2022.

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety reports that 32 people have already died in car crashes this year. That's nearly a 40% increase compared to the same period last year, in which 23 people were killed.

The bureau says that drivers should wear seatbelts, slow down, and call 9-1-1 if they see someone driving impaired or unsafely.