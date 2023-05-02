© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Maine's recent population growth comes entirely from new arrivals, Census data show

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published May 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
AttorneyShortage1_Snider
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Mathieu, a volunteer with the Asylum Application Resource Center, helps a client register for help with her asylum application in Portland earlier this year. Cumberland County has seen the highest number of international arrivals of any county in Maine in recent years, according to new Census figures.

All of Maine’s population growth over the last few years can be attributed to people moving to the state from abroad or from other parts of the country.

That’s according to new Census data published this spring, which cover the period from April 2020 to July 2022.

During that time, a net total 34,237 people moved to Maine, about 10% of whom arrived from other countries.

The combined total of people moving here pushed Maine’s population higher even as deaths continued to outnumber births in the state.

Every county in the state saw a net increase in international migration during this time. Countries that saw the greatest numbers of international arrivals were Cumberland (1,886), Androscoggin (397), York (377), and Penobscot (318).

That trend appears to be continuing, as more than 1000 asylum seekers have arrived in Portland since January.

Tags
News Immigrants in MaineReport For AmericaU.S. Census
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider