The shortened schedule for the 2020 census increases the risk of significantly decreasing data quality, according to an internal Census Bureau document obtained by the House Oversight Committee.
After Oct. 7, the Census Bureau will stop accepting paper 2020 census forms postmarked by Sept. 30, NPR has learned. Some worry mail delays could harm the accuracy of census data about rural areas.
Already hampered by the coronavirus, Census Bureau workers are now scrambling to visit households that haven't filled out a 2020 census form, trying to finish a count that's been cut short by a month.
U.S. independent Sen. Angus King is among two dozen Senators urging the Trump Administration to reverse the decision to end Census data collection one…
NPR has confirmed the Census Bureau will end door knocking at unresponsive homes on Sept. 30 amid growing concerns the White House is pressuring the bureau to stop counting soon for political gain.
As the 2020 Census count continues, Maine has one of the lowest response rates so far, at just over 50 percent. But U.S. Census Regional Director Jeff…
The U.S. Census Bureau says it will resume door-to-door delivery of census packets in Maine this Friday.The effort began March 15 and lasted only a couple…
While Maine is known for its high voter turnouts in general elections, it’s nearly last in the nation in responding to the 2020 Census.Secretary of State…
Starting this spring, census workers will fan out across the country to confirm addresses, distribute surveys and, in some rural communities, including…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Fourteen nonprofit groups in Maine are receiving grants to help make sure difficult-to-count communities in the state are included in the…