South Portland OKs conversion of hotel to transitional housing for asylum seekers

The city of South Portland has approved an agreement that would turn the Howard Johnson hotel into a temporary transitional housing facility for more than 300 asylum seekers.

Asylum seekers have been staying at several hotels around the city but have faced a June 30 deadline to leave. Under the agreement between the city and MaineHousing, they would be transferred to the Howard Johnson and be provided housing and support for the next year.

City Manager Scott Morelli says the plan will provide a "safety net" for unhoused people that will keep them off the streets.

The city estimates that it will take the next month to move the residents from their current residences to the Howard Johnson. No new families will be allowed to stay at the hotel.

Funding for both housing and support services will be covered by the state.

