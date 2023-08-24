Police identify two people killed in Litchfield plane crash

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office has identified the two pilots killed in a fatal plane crash in Litchfield.

James Shephard-Kegl, 69, of North Yarmouth, Maine and 37-year-old Jumaane Omar Stanley Melville of St. Petersburg, Florida were on a training flight from Lewiston when they crashed Tuesday evening. The plane was leased from Wiggins Airways, which is operated out of New Hampshire.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it's not clear what caused the crash. But inspector Ralph Hicks told reporters on Wednesday that the crash site was extensive and left a wreckage path 200 yards long.

Shephard-Kegl was a local attorney. Melville had studied at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University flight school, according to social media.

