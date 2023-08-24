© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
News

Police identify two people killed in Litchfield plane crash

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published August 24, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office has identified the two pilots killed in a fatal plane crash in Litchfield.

James Shephard-Kegl, 69, of North Yarmouth, Maine and 37-year-old Jumaane Omar Stanley Melville of St. Petersburg, Florida were on a training flight from Lewiston when they crashed Tuesday evening. The plane was leased from Wiggins Airways, which is operated out of New Hampshire.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it's not clear what caused the crash. But inspector Ralph Hicks told reporters on Wednesday that the crash site was extensive and left a wreckage path 200 yards long.

Shephard-Kegl was a local attorney. Melville had studied at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University flight school, according to social media.

Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

See stories by Caitlin Andrews