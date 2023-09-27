Big crowd turns out to debate proposal to boost Portland Homeless Services Center

Portland Council chambers were packed Tuesday night with speakers lined out the door to debate a proposal that could temporarily expand capacity at the city's Homeless Services Center.

The measure would declare a city emergency and temporarily relax zoning rules so that 150 bunk beds could be added to the shelter. City officials say the proposal is intended to bring unhoused people inside during the winter, and that state funds may be available to pay for additional beds and staff.

Many, including Michael Kebede of Portland, agree there should be more shelter space in Portland. But they say simply adding bunk beds will not address accessibility concerns that unhoused people have about the Homeless Services Center.

"As city councilors, I'm asking you to deliver services to where people are, as opposed to warehousing people on the outskirts of town," Kebede said.

City officials say they plan to bring a new proposal to councilors for consideration early next month that would expand shelter capacity by a smaller number.

