Route 1 in Searsport damaged by torrential rains from post-tropical storm

Murray Carpenter
Published October 10, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT
Murray Carpenter
/
Maine Public
Torrential rains from post-tropical storm Phillipe damaged Route 1 in Searsport overnight Saturday. The road was closed Sunday morning, and traffic detoured around the affected area.

Ed Upham lives on Route 1 in Searsport, and said the worst of the flooding was in the middle of the night.

"Right around 11:30 I looked out here, and it was a river out here. It was coming right down Prospect Street, and turning the corner and going right down Main Street. This is Route 1 out here," Upham said.

Sections of pavement were torn up along Route 1, and a hole about 15 feet deep was scoured on the downstream side of the road.

Road crews were busy Sunday morning working to repair the damage.

