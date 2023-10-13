Portland Jetport advises travelers to use satellite parking lot amid shortage of spaces

The Portland International Jetport is cautioning travelers to look at alternative parking and drop-off options due to a shortage of parking spaces.

The Jetport's assistant director, Zach Sundquist, says that airline traffic has significantly picked up after the pandemic.

"But we've also noted that many of these passengers are staying away for longer. And that has led to a crunch on available parking at the Jetport," he says.

The Jetport is encouraging passengers to plan ahead and park at its Pink Lot — it's about two miles from the Jetport, with a shuttle picking up passengers every 20 minutes.

The Jetport is also working through the design and permitting process for building another lot that would add 730 spaces — a roughly 20% increase. Officials hope to have the new lot built by sometime next year.

"We may still be tight in and around the holidays, out into the future. But this should certainly solve the majority of the year for us," Sundquist says.