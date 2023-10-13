Portland to reconsider proposal expanding homeless shelter capacity

The city of Portland will reconsider a proposal to add more beds to the Homeless Services Center, with a deadline for clearing a large tent encampment looming.

The original measure would have declared a temporary state of emergency at the Portland shelter so that 50 additional beds could be added to the space ahead of the colder weather.

But city councilors narrowly rejected the proposal earlier this month. Some argued that the measure failed to address the concerns that unhoused people say are preventing them from taking a bed at the shelter, while others cited logistical concerns.

But one week later, the Maine Department of Transportation announced plans to sweep Portland's largest tent encampment on Marginal Way on Nov. 1.

A city spokesperson said Friday that one of the councilors has now asked that the measure be reconsidered. It will be up for discussion at the Portland City Council meeting Monday evening.