Portland installs 13th Catholic bishop

James Thomas Ruggieri was installed as the 13th Bishop of Portland Tuesday.

Ruggieri comes to Maine after serving for more than 20 years at parishes in Rhode Island. In 2009, he co-founded the Catholic-college preparatory high school Saint Patrick Academy.

During the ceremony at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Archbishop Sean O'Malley said he was moved to learn that Ruggieri had just been professed to the Secular Franciscan Order, demonstrating his commitment to caring for the poor.

"I am certain that the themes of the life of St. Francis, and his spirituality, will be reflected in the ministry of our new bishop," O'Malley said.

Bishop Ruggieri will take over as leader of the Diocese of Portland from Robert Deeley, who served for a decade before stepping down earlier this year.