Immigrant communities rally in Portland in support of federal laws they say could help refugees resettle here

Leaders of Maine's immigrant communities rallied in Portland Thursday in support of federal legislation they say can help refugees and asylum seekers resettle in the U.S.

The Afghan Adjustment Act would provide permanent resident status, known as green cards, to certain immigrants who supported the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. But the bill has been in limbo since it was introduced in July of last year.

Faisal Khan is Executive Director of the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center.

"The change is not going to happen overnight. It's going to take time for the transformation of policy changes but we need to stay engaged. Over the next 20-30 years the demographics of this country are going to change. The statistics are showing that," Kahn said.

Kahn says immigrant and refugee rights will not be secured without a fight and continued engagement with elected officials.

Maine Senator Angus King says he supports the measure which has been in limbo since it was introduced in July of last year.

"This is about strengthening our own country. But we've gotten to a place where we can't do anything, even something to me as clear as keeping our commitment to the people of Afghanistan who put their lives on the line for us," King said.

King is a cosponsor of the bipartisan Asylum Seeker Work Authorization Act, which would cut the wait time of 180 days down to 30 days for asylum seekers who enter through a port of entry. He said ultimately he believes business leaders will push Congress to pass the bill as they continue to grapple with a shortage of workers.

Senator Susan Collins sponsored the Asylum Seeker Work Authorization Act in the Senate. It remains in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree sponsored the Asylum Seeker Work Authorization Act in the House and supports the Afghan Adjustment Act.

Congressman Jarod Golden is a cosponsor of the the Afghan Adjustment Act in the House.

The Asylum Seeker Work Authorization Act also remains in limbo.