One Of The Men Charged In The Michigan Governor Kidnap Plot Gets 6 Years In Prison

A Michigan man charged in federal court with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to six years and three months in prison, according to court records.

Ty Garbin, 25, is the only member of the six men facing federal charges in the kidnapping plot to plead guilty for his role. He also received three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Last year, Garbin struck a plea deal with prosecutors and agreed to cooperate in the investigation. He turned government witness and disclosed crucial details about a plan to kidnap Whitmer.

At his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Garbin apologized to Whitmer, who was not in the courtroom, and her family for his involvement, according to Michigan Radio.

Garbin also apologized to his family and told federal judge Robert J. Jonker that he hopes "to help others from becoming radicalized."

Whitmer, a Democrat, was harshly criticized by former President Donald Trump and Michigan Republican leaders for her efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Prosecutors said Garbin conspired with Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, who "were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a Michigan-based self-styled 'militia' group."

The group collected weapons, participated in field training in Wisconsin, and conducted surveillance of Whitmer's vacation home last year.

The trial for the other five men facing federal charges is set to begin on Oct. 12.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.