Greetings from Gujarat, India, where a banyan tree is a place for rest, prayers and play

By Diaa Hadid
Published August 6, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT
Diaa Hadid
/
NPR

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international correspondents share snapshots of moments from their lives and work around the world.

Banyan trees are my constant companion as I travel in India. These trees sprawl out, sending down roots that grow from their branches like ropes that children swing on. In both Hindu and Muslim areas, it's not unusual to see oil lamps nestled in reverence at the tangle of banyan roots — the tree is seen as life-giving. Sometimes, there are strips of cloth fluttering off branches in hopes of prayers answered.

The trees are also shade-giving, like this one I saw in late spring outside Dingucha village in the western state of Gujarat. These men were sitting quite still in the late-afternoon heat, catching a break next to a stall that sells paan, a mixture of ground betel nut and flavorings. The light looked sepia-toned — as if I'd stepped into an old photograph — and I began snapping. There was no such respite, though, for the stream of young women I saw walking past, balancing heavy pots of water on their heads — a grueling task they're sometimes expected to repeat several times a day.

NPR News
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid