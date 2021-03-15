Mark Simpson’s career has taken him to distant lands, sea turtle hatchings, python trackings and inside America’s first reusable space craft. Maine Public’s Director of News and Public Affairs hails originally from the seaside town of Newport, Rhode Island. His public media career includes assignments in Florida as a statehouse reporter for Florida Public Radio, working as the host and producer of the program Intersection on WMFE FM in Orlando, Florida, and eventually was appointed News Director at WMFE. Mark lived overseas in Luanda, Angola for about 2 years, learning enough Portuguese to charm his in-laws and make native speakers go “Nao entendi bem.”

Most recently Mark served as Managing Editor, News at ideastream in Cleveland. He studied music and history at Florida State University. Mark holds master's degrees in broadcast journalism from Emerson College and planning and civic urbanism from Rollins College. He lives in Portland with his wife and daughter.