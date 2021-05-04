© 2021 Maine Public
Susan Collins Ranked Most Bipartisan Senator For 8th Year in a Row

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published May 4, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Washington.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has been ranked the most bipartisan senator for the 8th year in a row, according to a bipartisan scoring tool.

"This spirit of collaboration is needed now more than ever as we emerge from a pandemic unprecedented in modern times,” Collins said in a press release yesterday. She also said she will continue to try and bring people together on both sides of the aisle.

Senators' bipartisanship is determined by a study conducted by the Lugar Center and The McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. The determination is made in part by how often a senator sponsors or co-sponsors bills along with members of the opposing party.

