Susan Collins Ranked Most Bipartisan Senator For 8th Year in a Row

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has been ranked the most bipartisan senator for the 8th year in a row, according to a bipartisan scoring tool.

"This spirit of collaboration is needed now more than ever as we emerge from a pandemic unprecedented in modern times,” Collins said in a press release yesterday. She also said she will continue to try and bring people together on both sides of the aisle.

Senators' bipartisanship is determined by a study conducted by the Lugar Center and The McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. The determination is made in part by how often a senator sponsors or co-sponsors bills along with members of the opposing party.

