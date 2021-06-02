Former Sen. Olympia Snowe Backs Proposal To Open Maine Primaries

Former Republican U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe is putting her support behind a bill to open Maine's primaries.

The Democrat-sponsored bill would make it possible for unenrolled voters to cast a ballot in party primaries.

Snowe said in a press release from the group Open Primaries Maine: “In order to help ensure that candidates better reflect the ideological pragmatism of most Americans, Maine should enact semi-open primaries.”

Participating voters would not automatically become enrolled in a party after voting.

Maine is one of only 14 states that maintain closed primaries.

