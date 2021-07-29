Portland Residents Ask Charter Commission To Focus On City Management, Policing, Other Issues

Portland residents are asking the city's newly formed charter commission to consider topics ranging from eliminating the city manager position to creating a historical preservation arm of city government.

The Charter Commission held its first session to get direction from the public on Wednesday night. More than 130 people attended virtually.

For example, resident Sampson Spadafore asked the commission to consider the demands of city racial equity group Black P.O.W.E.R. Those demands include increasing the use of non-police mobile units to respond to non-violent crisis situations.

And lifelong Portland resident Tom MacMillan recommended Portland eliminate executive positions for city governance entirely and that the city establish an official historical preservation entity.

The majority of participants thanked the commission for its work and time. Commission Chair Michael Kebede promised the commission would consider additional public input throughout the process.

The commission will make its official recommendations next spring. The public will be able to vote on those recommendations the following fall.

