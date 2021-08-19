© 2021 Maine Public
Politics

Sen. Angus King Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 19, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, arrives as the Senate holds the final vote to confirm Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden's pick to be secretary of Health and Human Services, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Sen. Angus King has tested positive for COVID-19. King's office announced the positive test on Thursday afternoon.

In a written statement, King's office says that the senator began feeling mildly feverish on Wednesday. At the suggestion of his doctor, King took a COVID-19 test Thursday morning, which came back positive.

King says the positive test comes despite the fact that he took many precautions -- including masking, social distancing, getting vaccinated and regularly getting tested.

King says that while he's not feeling great, he is "definitely feeling much better" than he would have without a vaccine. In the meantime, the senator says that he is quarantining at home and urging anyone he's been in contact with to get tested.

A spokesperson for King says the senator returned to Maine from Washington, D.C. last Wednesday and hasn't been around many other lawmakers since. The spokesperson adds that the senator has been "primarily keeping a very low-key schedule" over the past few days and has tried to keep any interactions outdoors.

