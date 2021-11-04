© 2021 Maine Public
Politics

Winner declared in tied Portland council race that came down to luck — but opponent requests recount

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published November 4, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT
Brandon Mazer (left) and Roberto Rodriguez (middle) preparing to place their cards in a wooden bowl on Nov. 4, 2021 to settle a tie in their race for Portland City Council.

After two candidates tied in a race for a Portland city council seat, Brandon Mazer was ultimately declared the winner when his name was pulled from a bowl on Thursday — but the other candidate has asked for a recount.

Election results from the city show that, after two rounds of ranked-choice runoff voting, Mazer and opponent Roberto Rodriguez both received 6,908 votes. Under the city's election law, the winner in a tie is determined by random drawings.

The two candidates agreed to a procedure in which cards with their names would be placed in a bowl, and a clerk would pull out the name of the winner.

Mazer says he was excited about the outcome of the election after a few days of uncertainty.

"Comes down to a folded piece of paper. I'm incredibly proud of the campaign we ran. Really appreciate everyone that came out. This truly shows that every vote matters — especially at the municipal level," he said.

Rodriguez says that while he's satisfied with how the ranked-choice voting process played out in the city, he's still planning to request a recount.

"We're going to make sure every vote is counted. I had a lead after the first round. I believe that once we have a recount, we'll solidify that lead. And I'll come out victorious," he said.

City staff say they expect that process to begin as soon as possible.

