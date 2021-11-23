© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Maine lawmakers call on Massachusetts’ governor to end support for CMP's transmission line project

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published November 23, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST
Election 2021 Hydropower Transmission Corridor
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine.

Some fifty Maine lawmakers are calling on Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to end his state's support for Central Maine Power's controversial transmission line project, now that state voters here have roundly rejected it.

The New England Energy Connect, as the new corridor through western Maine is called, would bring hydroelectricity from Canada into the regional grid in order to serve a contract with Massachusetts utilities. That would help the Bay State meet its statutory goals for low-polluting electricity.

But the project's also unpopular in Maine, as voters proved with their vote this month to kill it. And Rep. Rebecca Millett, a Cape Elizabeth Democrat, wants Gov. Baker to pay attention.

"Overwhelmingly across the state of Maine voters spoke in support of the referendum and we need to acknowledge that and ask our partners in New England to respect that outcome And together to find a different solution," Millett said.

A bipartisan group of 50 Maine lawmakers joined Millett in signing the letter. Millett said that while Baker may not have the authority to terminate the contracts, it's important to let Maine voters know that the message they sent is being heard. Officials at CMP and in Governor Baker's office could not be reached for comment.

Tags

PoliticsCMPMassachusetts
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
See stories by Fred Bever