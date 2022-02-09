State of the State will be Mills' first in-person address to both chambers since before the pandemic

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will outline her goals for remainder of her first term when she addresses a joint session of the Legislature Thursday.

The governor's State of the State address will be the first time she's spoken addressed both chambers together and in-person since before the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

She's expected to reveal her proposal to provide inflation relief to Maine residents, while highlighting recent initiatives to strengthen the state's child welfare division and provide more accountability of the state's two electric utilities.

While Mills has not officially declared her intent to seek reelection this year, her campaign is in full swing and her address Thursday could serve as an outline of her case for a second term.

She's expected to face former Republican Gov. Paul LePage and the chances of a head-to-head contest increased last week when former state Sen. Tom Saviello announced that he would not run as an independent.

The governor's address will be carried live on Maine Public Radio and Television beginning at 7 p.m.

