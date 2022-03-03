A new bill would help Maine farmers deal with drought and climate change

Lawmakers are considering a new bill to help farmers as they deal with drought and other detrimental effects of climate change.

The legislation, from Senate President Troy Jackson, was originally written to assist Maine's potato growers, who have battled extensive droughts in recent years that have drastically reduced harvests. Jackson said an amended version would create a grant program for all farmers in the state to help them find new water sources for irrigation.

"To make sure that our state is taking steps to protect and preserve our heritage industries that have powered rural industries for generations," Jackson said. "And will ensure that Maine farms will remain a critical part of the state's character and economy, especially as we experience more extreme weather."

Nancy McBrady, the director of Maine's Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources, spoke in favor of the amended bill. She said farmers need assistance with irrigation projects and adopting other practices to improve soil health.

"These practices will also help to build resilience for farms in the face of climate change, and projected incidences of excessive rainfall, or prolonged period of drought and temperature variability, which we're already experiencing," McBrady said.

Lawmakers didn't offer much detail on how the program would be funded at Thursday's public hearing.