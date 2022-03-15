It's unclear when Maine's State House will reopen after flooding closes it for 2 days

Flooding forced the closure of the Maine State House for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, and it's unclear when the building will reopen.

Water from a burst pipe on Monday flooded the first floor of the building and cascaded into the tunnel that connects the State House and Burton Cross Office Building.

On Tuesday work crews continued to remove the water and attempt to pinpoint exactly were the breach occurred.

Water to the building has been shut off, while electricity is limited to the upper levels.

Suzanne Gresser, director of the legislative council, told Maine Public Tuesday that the cost of the damage is still being assessed.

Most legislative meetings and hearings were taking place remotely before the flooding, and it has not yet disrupted the week's schedule, although it's unclear if the full Legislature will be able to return to the building for scheduled Senate and House sessions on Thursday.