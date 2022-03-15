© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Politics

It's unclear when Maine's State House will reopen after flooding closes it for 2 days

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published March 15, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT
The Maine State House in Augusta in Dec. 2018.

Flooding forced the closure of the Maine State House for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, and it's unclear when the building will reopen.

Water from a burst pipe on Monday flooded the first floor of the building and cascaded into the tunnel that connects the State House and Burton Cross Office Building.

On Tuesday work crews continued to remove the water and attempt to pinpoint exactly were the breach occurred.

Water to the building has been shut off, while electricity is limited to the upper levels.

Suzanne Gresser, director of the legislative council, told Maine Public Tuesday that the cost of the damage is still being assessed.

Most legislative meetings and hearings were taking place remotely before the flooding, and it has not yet disrupted the week's schedule, although it's unclear if the full Legislature will be able to return to the building for scheduled Senate and House sessions on Thursday.

Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public's chief political correspondent and statehouse bureau chief, specializing in the coverage of politics and state government.
