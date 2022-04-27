With latest bill likely to fail, Maine tribes vow to keep pushing for sovereignty

Leaders of Maine's Native American tribes say a sweeping bill that would restore their sovereignty is unlikely to become law, but that they’ll continue pushing for the same status as more than 500 other federally recognized tribes.

The detailed letter from the tribal chiefs cited the unlikelihood that the sovereignty bill has enough votes in the Legislature to overcome a near-certain veto by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

The tribal leaders also noted that Mills had vowed to work with them further on specific issues, including health, education and jurisdictional concerns.

Democratic legislative leaders last week stalled the sovereignty bill at the governor's request, but said they would push it to her desk at the request of the tribes.

Tribal leaders took several days to reach an agreement, a process that took time, they said, because they had never been asked by state lawmakers about how best to pursue sovereignty.

They vowed to resume those efforts, saying that they had lived under an agreement that has constrained their sovereignty for 40 years and that "time is on our side."