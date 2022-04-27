© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

With latest bill likely to fail, Maine tribes vow to keep pushing for sovereignty

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published April 27, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT
Penobscot Tribe River
David Sharp
/
AP
Native Americans marching in support of one of several tribal sovereignty bills pass by the governor's mansion on April 11, 2022, in Augusta, Maine. On Monday, April 18, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt the Penobscot Indian Nation a blow by rejecting its appeal over ownership and regulation of the tribe's namesake river.

Leaders of Maine's Native American tribes say a sweeping bill that would restore their sovereignty is unlikely to become law, but that they’ll continue pushing for the same status as more than 500 other federally recognized tribes.

The detailed letter from the tribal chiefs cited the unlikelihood that the sovereignty bill has enough votes in the Legislature to overcome a near-certain veto by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

The tribal leaders also noted that Mills had vowed to work with them further on specific issues, including health, education and jurisdictional concerns.

Democratic legislative leaders last week stalled the sovereignty bill at the governor's request, but said they would push it to her desk at the request of the tribes.

Tribal leaders took several days to reach an agreement, a process that took time, they said, because they had never been asked by state lawmakers about how best to pursue sovereignty.

They vowed to resume those efforts, saying that they had lived under an agreement that has constrained their sovereignty for 40 years and that "time is on our side."

Politics
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public's chief political correspondent and statehouse bureau chief, specializing in the coverage of politics and state government.
See stories by Steve Mistler