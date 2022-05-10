Pingree's office flooded with messages from Mainers who want Congress to codify abortion protections

In the wake of the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree says her office has been flooded with more than 3,500 messages from Mainers who want Congress to pass legislation making abortion safe, legal and accessible everywhere in the U.S.

Pingree sent out a survey to constituents asking them to weigh in with concerns. She says the overwhelming response is double anything she's ever asked about before. Nearly 70% said they think the Women’s Health Protection Act passed by the U.S. House last fall should be signed into law.

"So, they're anxious to see it move forward. I think people are anxious to make sure that Maine keeps the protections that it has. But, in many ways people are saying, this should be the law of the land across the country," Pingree said.

The Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify protections under Roe v. Wade, is expected to be taken up by the Senate on Wednesday. But because of Republican opposition, it is unlikely to pass.