Virginia governor who channeled conservative outrage over schools will campaign for LePage

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will attend a fundraiser next week for former Maine Gov. Paul LePage, who is seeking a third non-consecutive term.

Channeling conservative anger over public education and pandemic school closures, Youngkin delivered Virginia Republicans their first victory in a statewide race in more than a decade by defeating Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe last year.

His win was seen as a potential blueprint for the 36 GOP gubernatorial candidates running this year, including LePage.

It also prompted Virginia and other Republican-led states to push so-called parents bill of rights legislation, proposals that reassert rights parents already have in determining school curriculum, but that also tap into conservative outrage over mask and vaccines mandates in schools, as well as teachings about racial equity and transgender rights.

LePage has proposed a parents bill of rights of his own, but he has not offered many details.

The fundraiser will take place Sept. 7 in Lewiston.

