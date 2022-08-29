© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Virginia governor who channeled conservative outrage over schools will campaign for LePage

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published August 29, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT
Youngkin
Steve Helber
/
AP
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gestures as he delivers remarks during opening ceremonies for the new offices of Empower AI Wednesday July 20, 2022, in Richmond, Va.

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will attend a fundraiser next week for former Maine Gov. Paul LePage, who is seeking a third non-consecutive term.

Channeling conservative anger over public education and pandemic school closures, Youngkin delivered Virginia Republicans their first victory in a statewide race in more than a decade by defeating Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe last year.

His win was seen as a potential blueprint for the 36 GOP gubernatorial candidates running this year, including LePage.

It also prompted Virginia and other Republican-led states to push so-called parents bill of rights legislation, proposals that reassert rights parents already have in determining school curriculum, but that also tap into conservative outrage over mask and vaccines mandates in schools, as well as teachings about racial equity and transgender rights.

LePage has proposed a parents bill of rights of his own, but he has not offered many details.

The fundraiser will take place Sept. 7 in Lewiston.

Tags

Politics Paul LePage
Steve Mistler
smistler@mainepublic.org
See stories by Steve Mistler