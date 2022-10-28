Economic issues dominate the second-to-last debate between Mills and LePage

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage engaged in a feisty debate on Thursday as they sought to contrast each other's economic records with less than two weeks until Election Day.

The debate hosted by News Center Maine and the Maine State Chamber of Commerce delved into a range of issues the two candidates have previously tussled over, including education, workforce shortages and Maine's response to the pandemic.

But while the issues were well-worn, the penultimate debate of the campaign brought forth testy exchanges that highlighted a bitter rivalry formed when Mills was attorney general and LePage was governor.

Mills repeatedly sought to frame LePage as a chaotic, temperamental governor who fought "people not problems" while also defending her economic record.

LePage repeatedly called Mills a liar and suggested the economic recovery her campaign has touted was propped up by federal dollars and unsustainable spending.

"Governor, I'm sorry to say — I don't know who is giving you your numbers — and I will give you the benefit of being an attorney, but you are one hell of a bad economist," LePage said.

"You know, I've spent the better part of my career listening to loud men talk tough to disguise their weaknesses," Mills responded. "And that's what I'm hearing tonight from Paul LePage. That's what I heard for eight years from Paul LePage. His weakness is having not led the state, but supervised the state during one of the worst economic recoveries in the nation."

Mills was contrasting Maine's GDP growth of 2.4% to the 0.9% growth during LePage's tenure.

The exchange illustrated how pocketbook issues have dominated the campaign.

Mills touted the inflation relief payments approved by the Legislature and LePage, who has criticized the payments as buying votes, said he believed he cashed the check that he received.

There were no questions about abortion access, which Mills and Democrats are highlighting after the fall of Roe vs. Wade.

The two candidates will square off for the final time next Thursday in a debate hosted by TV stations WABI and WAGM.

