Janet Mills takes victory lap, pours coffee for patrons at Becky's Diner after winning reelection

Following her reelection, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills met the press outside Becky's Diner in Portland Wednesday morning.

Mills discussed some of the challenges ahead, including the cost of heating oil, gas and groceries. The governor says she was moved by the warm reception of voters across the state.

"I've just got to say the reception at the polls yesterday was as warm as I've ever seen it," Mills says. "And I've been involved in many campaigns, for myself and others. The reception was really heartwarming."

Voters were able to compare her record with challenger Paul LePage, Mills says, and make their decisions. She says climate policy marked a strong difference.

"I think the contrast couldn't have been clearer, between my record and my predecessor's record," Mills says. "Regardless, we know that we don't have time to waste. We need to continue to diversify our energy sources, help Maine people wean off of fossil fuels, particularly heating oil. And make sure that we have alternative energy sources, and alternative heating sources in particular."

Mills also said she wants to hear all Mainers, including those who did not vote for her.

"I welcome their thoughts as well," Mills says. "I'm here to listen to them, too. They have ideas, and I respect them. I care for them. I want to make their lives and livelihoods better as well. I want to improve the lives and livelihoods of all Maine people."

Then the governor went into the diner, walked behind the counter, grabbed a pot and started filling coffee mugs.