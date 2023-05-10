© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Politics

Janet Mills proposes boosting two-year budget to $10.3 billion for one-time spending initiatives

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published May 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills released a proposal on Wednesday to increase the state's next two-year budget to $10.3 billion, including an array of one-time spending initiatives for housing, business development and school renovations.

The proposal taps another projected revenue surplus and is meant to supplement the $9.9 billion spending plan that Democrats in the Legislature approved in late March.

Democrats are working on a separate spending package that they hope will be approved before the Legislature adjourns in June, and the governor's plan is effectively an amendment to that developing proposal.

Taken together, the governor's plan and the spending bill total roughly $432 million in state appropriations and will likely deepen a debate with legislative Republicans who are seeking to spend a near equivalent amount on income tax cuts.

The governor's proposal has particular focus on housing, while adding one-time spending to boost emergency medical services, child care support, offshore wind development and a cost-of-living increase for retired state employees.

