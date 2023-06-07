Despite changes, Mills administration still opposes bill to allow tribes benefit from federal law

The Mills administration has not changed it’s opposition to a bill sought by Wabanaki tribal leaders despite recent changes to the proposal.

The bill from House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross states that any laws passed by Congress that apply to federally recognized tribes would also apply to the four Wabanaki tribes in Maine. Tribal leaders say the state has blocked or hampered their access to federal benefits since 1980 under the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. But Jerry Reid, who is Gov. Janet Mills chief legal counsel, said again Tuesday that the revised version of the bill could still have potential ramifications.

"I think that the issues with this bill, as originally presented and as amended, are very serious and I don't think they are solvable," Reid said.

Reid said the governor's office would prefer to work with the tribes and the state's congressional delegation to address specific concerns. The Judiciary Committee delayed a vote on the bill.