Politics

Legislature OKs barrier fencing meant to prevent suicides on Penobscot Narrows Bridge

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published July 19, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
A file photo of some of the crisis hotline phones at the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.
Ethan Genter
/
Bangor Daily News
A file photo of some of the crisis hotline phones at the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that calls for construction of fencing along the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

The fencing is meant to deter suicide attempts from the bridge. About a dozen people have taken their lives since the bridge opened in 2006.

State Sen. Chip Curry of Belfast, the measure's sponsor, pointed out that since the installation of barrier fences on the Memorial Bridge in Augusta in 1983, there have been no deaths there.

Irwin Gratz
igratz@mainepublic.org
Irwin Gratz