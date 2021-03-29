-
School officials in Bangor presented district leaders with a new draft policy on suicide prevention Wednesday night. The proposed policy comes after…
-
Forty-eight veterans died by suicide in Maine in 2017, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs — a number that has held…
-
A statewide phone support line for people with mental health issues will be reduced from a 24-hour service to a seven hour daily service next year under a…
-
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Maine youth ages 10 to 24, and the rate of suicides among Maine's youth is higher than the national…
-
Suicide rates are increasing in nearly every state, and the rate in Maine has increased by nearly 30 percent since 1999, according to a U.S. Centers for…
-
Suicide rates in Maine increased by more than 27 percent over the period from 1999 to 2016. That's according to a report realeased by the National Centers…
-
WATERVILLE, Maine — Waterville police are seeking $12,000 in restitution from a man who was at the center of a standoff when he threatened suicide in…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Attorney General Janet Mills says the number of drug overdose deaths for 2015 is on track to be similar to last year - the worst on…