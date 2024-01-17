Superior Court judge effectively delays decision on Donald Trump's ballot status in Maine

A Maine judge has effectively shelved a case challenging former President Donald Trump’s eligibility for the state’s Republican primary until after the U.S. Supreme Court decides a similar case from Colorado.

Kennebec County Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy sent the case back to Secretary of State Shenna Bellows while ordering Bellows to wait until after the nation’s highest court issues a decision in the Colorado case.

Murphy’s ruling means that Trump’s name will, in all likelihood, still appear on the Republican ballot for Maine’s March 5 presidential primaries. Bellows had cited the federal constitution's insurrection clause in ruling last month that his name should be removed from Maine's ballot, but she had suspended enforcement of her decision while the appeals played out.

In her decision, Murphy wrote that there are so many issues in the Colorado case, known as Anderson v. Griswold, that “it would be imprudent for this court to be the first court in Maine to address them.”

“Put simply, the United States Supreme Court’s acceptance of the Colorado case changes everything about the order in which these issues should be decided, and by which court,” Murphy wrote. “And while it is impossible to know what the Supreme Court will decide, hopefully it will at least clarify what role, if any, state decision-makers, including secretaries of state and state judicial officers, play in adjudicating claims of disqualification brought under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

The Dec. 28 decision by Bellows placed Maine at the forefront (alongside Colorado) of the high-stakes political and legal battle over whether Trump should be disqualified for the 2024 ballot because of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Bellows ruled Trump’s name should be removed from Maine’s March 5 Republican primary ballot under the insurrection clause contained in Section Three of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. In particular, Bellows said the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol “occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing president.”

Trump’s attorneys filed their appeal in Kennebec County Superior Court on Jan. 2, arguing in their complaint that the secretary of state had no legal authority to consider a federal constitutional issue. Trump’s team also accused Bellows of bias, suggesting that the Democrat should have recused herself based on her previous statements critical of Trump and her support for President Joe Biden, and said her actions were “arbitrary and capricious.”

But Bellows argued that she was obligated under Maine’s law to consider Trump’s eligibility after five voters filed official challenges of his ballot status.

Her decision came nine days after Colorado’s Supreme Court disqualified Trump from that state’s primary ballot for the same reasons. And the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take up the Colorado case on Feb. 8.

Colorado and Maine are among more than a dozen states holding primaries on Super Tuesday, which is March 5.

As required by the law, Bellows held a hearing prior to her decision where attorneys for the challengers and Trump’s campaign laid out their arguments on whether the former president should be disqualified from the ballot. The law required Murphy to issue her ruling by Wednesday, which is 20 days from Bellows’s original decision. The judge did not hold oral arguments in public on the case.

Trump’s attorneys as well as the state or the challengers in the case have three days to appeal Murphy’s decision to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. The Law Court must rule on the case within 14 days of Wednesday’s Superior Court decision, according to the timeline laid out in the law.