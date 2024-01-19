Secretary of State Bellows appeals judge's ruling in Trump ballot access case

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is appealing a recent court ruling that delays action on her decision to bar former President Trump from participating in Maine’s upcoming Republican presidential primary.

In a brief statement issued Friday morning, Bellows said she welcomes the anticipated U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a Colorado case that also focuses on whether Trump should be disqualified from the ballot under the constitution’s insurrection clause. But Bellows, a Democrat, said her office has opted to also appeal this week’s decision by a Maine Superior Court justice that essentially put Maine’s case on hold until the Colorado case is resolved.

“In the interim, Maine law provides the opportunity to seek review from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court – which I requested today,” Bellows said. “I know both the constitutional and state authority questions are of grave concern to many. This appeal ensures that Maine’s highest court has the opportunity to weigh in now, before ballots are counted, promoting trust in our free, safe and secure elections.”

On Dec. 28, Bellows said that Trump’s name should not appear on Maine’s primary ballot because his involvement in the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Bellows suspended enforcement of her decision while the anticipated appeals played out in state court. The Trump campaign promptly appealed her ruling to Maine’s Superior Court.

On Wednesday, Kennebec County Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy sent the case back to Bellows but ordered her to wait for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Colorado case before “modifying, withdrawing or confirming” her original decision.

Murphy’s ruling means that Trump’s name will, in all likelihood, still appear on Maine’s Republican ballot given the tight timeline between the Supreme Court’s Feb. 8 hearing and the March 5 primary.

“Put simply, the United States Supreme Court’s acceptance of the Colorado case changes everything about the order in which these issues should be decided, and by which court,” Murphy wrote in her Jan. 17 ruling. “And while it is impossible to know what the Supreme Court will decide, hopefully it will at least clarify what role, if any, state decision-makers, including secretaries of state and state judicial officers, play in adjudicating claims of disqualification brought under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

Four Maine voters – including two former Republican state senators – had challenged Trump’s eligibility to participate in the upcoming primary, citing the Civil War-era language in the 14th Amendment. Bellows has said that she was merely following the process laid out in state law for considering such challenges.

Bellows’ office did not provide additional information about the appeal filed to Maine’s Law Court and said she would not be commenting further on the decision.

This story will be updated.

