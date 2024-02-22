Bill to prevent moratoriums on homeless shelters advances

The Maine House gave initial approval Thursday to a bill that would prohibit larger towns and cities from adopting a moratorium on homeless shelters.

The measure was a response to Lewiston's decision two years ago to pass a six-month moratorium on new shelters. Like other service-center towns in Maine, Lewiston has struggled to find solutions to the growing problem of unhoused people needing emergency or transitional shelter. But city leaders have been divided on how to respond.

The bill that received initial approval on a 74-58 vote on Thursday, LD 2146, would prevent any Maine municipalities with more than 20,000 residents from adopting moratoriums on emergency shelters. The measure had the support of some members of the Lewiston-area delegation.

Democratic Rep. Holly Stover of Boothbay said such moratoriums increase pressure on police, jails, hospitals and neighboring communities.

"This is why we cannot allow large municipalities in Maine that serve as regional service centers to pass moratoria on emergency shelters," Stover said. "It unfairly burdens other communities and puts already vulnerable Mainers at further risk."

But opponents like Rep. Randall Greenwood, R-Wales, argued that the bill violates Maine's longstanding principles of "home rule" and local control. Greenwood says local residents should be allowed to make decisions about what is best for their community.

"This bill is completely taking away local control," Greenwood said.

The bill, which was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Grayson Lookner of Portland, now goes to the Senate for consideration.