Democrats advance Gov. Mills' bill responding to Lewiston massacre

Maine lawmakers on the legislature's Judiciary Committee on Wednesday advanced Gov. Janet Mills' proposal responding to the state's worst mass shooting in state history.

The proposal was among several backed by Democrats that have gained traction as lawmakers grapple with ways to tighten some of the most permissive gun laws in the country after a gunman killed 18 people in Lewiston at two different locations last October.

The governor has framed her proposal as a balance between respecting Maine's long history of hunting and gun ownership with the need to strengthen laws designed to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous people.

To that end, the proposal expands background checks on gun purchases to advertised sales online and printed publications, while also creating a network of crisis prevention centers.

The governor's bill does not streamline Maine's so-called yellow flag law to make it easier to confiscate someone's firearms, but it does give law enforcement more discretion to take someone into protective custody -- a requirement to initiate the confiscation process.

All Republicans on the committee opposed the bill with some arguing that the expanded background checks would lead to a gun registry. Some expressed support for the mental health component.

The bill now moves to the full House and Senate for votes.

The Judiciary Committee was expected to vote on two other gun-related measures Wednesday evening. One would ban so-called bump stocks, which are devices used to modify semi-automatic rifles to fire nearly as quickly as an automatic. Another a would create three-day waiting period for most firearm sales.