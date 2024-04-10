Legislative committee advances Maine red flag bill, but final passage is uncertain

A legislative committee advanced a red flag bill late Tuesday that would create a process to allow family members to seize firearms from people posing a risk to themselves or others.

The proposal would work in tandem with Maine's yellow flag law, but would allow family members to try and confiscate a person's guns without the involvement of law enforcement or a mental health evaluation.

Democrats on the Judiciary Committee narrowly approved the proposal over Republican objections.

Two Democrats joined the GOP in opposition, citing concerns over the definitions of “family” and “household member” in the bill, which could foreshadow trouble when it comes up for votes in the House and Senate.

The bill is among a package of gun safety measures drafted in response to the Lewiston shooting.

Prior to the rampage, family members of the gunman had appealed to police to confiscate his firearms, but Maine's yellow flag law was never utilized.

That has prompted gun safety activists to call for an alternative path, although it's unclear whether Gov. Janet Mills will back it if it clears the Maine Legislature.