Lawmakers sanctioned for saying Lewiston shooting was divine punishment for abortion expansions

Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross has sanctioned two Republican lawmakers who suggested that last year's mass shooting in Lewiston was God's punishment for Democrats expanding abortion access.

In a letter to state Reps. Mike Lemelin, R-Chelsea, and Shelly Rudnicki, R-Fairfield, the speaker said that neither legislator will be allowed to speak or vote until they issue a formal apology to their constituents and victims and survivors of the worst mass shooting in state history.

Talbot Ross told Lemelin that his remarks "were extremely offensive and intentionally harmful to the victims and the families of the Lewiston tragedy, the House of Representatives and the people of Maine."

She went on to say that both lawmakers were in violation of a House rule governing decorum for members. She also indicated that the House would vote on a censure motion Thursday.

Lemelin's remarks came during debate over a bill that would shield abortion and transgender care providers. He had already drawn objections for suggesting that the bill was evil and influenced by the devil. But later in the debate he went further by suggesting that God had beset the Lewiston gunman on innocent people as they played pool, cornhole and bowled on Oct. 25. He said the shootings that killed 18 people and wounded 13 others were divine punishment for Democrats expanding abortion access last year.

"Keep in mind that law came into effect on Oct. 25," Lemelin said. "God heard you and the horrible events of Oct. 25 happened."

Lemelin also suggested that the severe storms that have ravaged the state over the past several months were acts of divine vengeance.

Multiple lawmakers from both sides of the aisle condemned the comments. Rudnicki later defended Lemelin by telling her House colleagues she agreed with everything he said.

This story will be updated.