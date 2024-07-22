Maine Democrats praise Biden for stepping aside from race

Democratic leaders in Maine praised President Biden's decision on Sunday to end his re-election campaign. But while some Maine Democrats are already backing Vice President Kamala Harris, others didn't endorse a specific replacement on the party's ticket.

In a lengthy statement, Gov. Janet Mills credited Biden with leading the nation through unprecedented challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said that Biden made "once-in-a-generation investments" in infrastructure, the economy and programs related to climate change.

"In stepping aside, the president is putting the interests of the American people first," Mills said. "He is demonstrating that the office of the presidency is not about a single person but, instead, is the manifestation of the hopes and dreams of millions of Americans across the country. I look forward to continuing to work with President Biden for the remainder of his term and to doing everything I can to elect Vice President Kamala Harris, a friend a former colleague as attorney general and a fighter for the people, as our next president."

Mills served as Maine's attorney general at the same time that Harris held the post in California.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, who represents Maine's left-leaning 1st Congressional District, also praised Biden for his handling of the pandemic and his administrations investments as well as for "rallying the world to stand up for Ukraine and democracy." She called Biden an "exceptional president" but did not explicitly endorse Harris.

"Once again, President Biden has met the moment and made the careful decision to withdraw from the 2024 race — putting what’s best for the American people and our country first and passing the torch to the next generation of leaders," Pingree said in a statement. "Our goal remains the same: ensure Donald Trump does not end up back in the White House. The stakes could not be greater.”

The chair of the Maine Democratic Party, Bev Uhlenhake, had similar praise for Biden's track record as president. But like Pingree, Uhlenhake did not signal who she would prefer to replace Biden as the Democratic nominee.

"We thank the president for his dedication to service on behalf of all Americans and for all he has delivered for the people of Maine," Uhlenhake said in a statement. "We are excited for this newfound opportunity to showcase the next generation of Democratic leadership. The goal of the Maine Democratic Party remains the same: to defeat Donald Trump and JD Vance and elect Democrats up and down the ballot this November.”

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson of Allagash focused on Biden's support for organized labor and "ordinary Americans and everyday Mainers" as well as his administration's efforts to decrease the price of some prescription drugs, such as insulin.

"Today, President Biden showed Americans what it means to be a true statesman by indicating that he would not run for re-election," Jackson said in a statement. "This decision to step aside at the end of his term and support the transfer of power with grace represents a stark contrast from the actions of his predecessor — someone whose exit from office culminated with a mob storming the Capitol, injuring police officers and trying to interfere with the results of free and fair elections."

Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, drew parallels between Biden withdrawing from the 2024 race to George Washington's decision not to seek third term as president. King said Biden's decision to step aside "will cement his legacy among some of the greatest statesmen in our country's history."

"And today, in one of the most challenging geopolitical moments in history, the American people are in need of a new leader who can take on those abroad who are trying to destroy freedom and democracy, while also meeting our challenges here at home and ensuring our nation lives up to its highest ideals," King said in a statement.

Not surprisingly, Maine Republicans cast Biden's presidency in an entirely different light and predicted that Harris, if elected, would merely continue the policies of the current administration.

"Joe Biden has been a terrible president for Maine," Joel Stetkis, chairman of the Maine Republican Party and a former state lawmaker from Canaan, said in a statement. "Mainers should remember that whoever the Democrats choose to run will have been a supporter of Biden's policies that have crushed the working class in our state. Please go vote in November: it's the only way to avoid having President Kamala Harris continue Biden's destruction of Maine."

Biden handily won the statewide vote over Trump in 2020 by a margin of 53% to 44%, although Trump picked up one of the state's four Electoral College votes by winning the 2nd Congressional District. With Biden struggling in the polls, especially after his disastrous debate performance, Maine Republicans have suggested that Trump could win both the 2nd District and the statewide vote this year.