Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdraws from Maine's ballot

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published August 28, 2024 at 2:14 PM EDT
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Associated Press
/
The Associated Press
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially removed his name from Maine's election ballot.

Kennedy suspended his independent campaign last week and endorsed former President Donald Trump. At the time, Kennedy said he would seek to remove his name from ballots in roughly 10 battleground states but would likely stay on the ballot in less-competitive states.

A spokesperson for Maine's Secretary of State said Tuesday that the Kennedy campaign had filed a formal request to withdraw from the ballot prior to the 5 p.m. deadline. Ballots are typically printed months before an election because federal law requires states to send ballots to military personnel and other "overseas citizens" at least 45 days before an election for federal office.

Kennedy is an environmental attorney and the leader of a prominent anti-vaccination group, Children's Health Defense. He is the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy.

He was polling at roughly 2% in a recent survey of Maine voters conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.
