Chellie Pingree wins reelection in 1st Congressional District

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:04 PM EST
Chellie Pingree speaking the Maine Democratic Party watch event in Portland on Tuesday Nov. 5.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Chellie Pingree speaking at the Maine Democratic Party watch event in Portland on Tuesday Nov. 5.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree has won reelection in Maine's 1st Congressional District.

Pingree addressed supporters at a Maine Democratic Party election night watch event in Portland.

"Thank you everybody for putting in some hard work, for supporting me, for allowing me the opportunity to go back and fight for you for another two years," she said.

Pingree faced challenges from Republican Ron Russell and Independent Ethan Alcorn. The 1st District is a Democratic stronghold and the race has not been considered competitive.

The Associated Press called the race as of 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
