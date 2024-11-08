Maine Senate Democrats elect all-female leadership team

Democrats in the Maine Senate have elected an all-female leadership team for the next legislative session.

Democrats will once again control the Maine Senate next year, albeit by a smaller margin than the current session. In their leadership elections on Thursday, Democrats selected Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick to become the next Senate President. She will succeed Senate President Troy Jackson of Allagash, who couldn't run again because of term limits.

Sen. Teresa Pierce of Falmouth and Sen. Jill Duson of Portland will serve as majority leader and assistant majority leader.

Daughtry was 25 years old when she was first elected in 2012 to the Maine House, where she served four terms before winning a Senate seat in 2020. She co-owns Moderation Brewing in Brunswick. During the session that is ending, Daughtry successfully led an effort to add Maine to the growing list of states with statewide paid family medical leave programs.

She will be formally elected Senate President during the first full gathering of the chamber next month.

“Together, I believe the Senate to model what state lawmakers can build together when we listen. Our constituents are depending on us to hold the line against cruel and unjust federal policies," Daughtry said in a statement. "I will take our messaging extremely seriously because we have a duty to expand our reach, not alienate people. I’m committed to serving with fairness and transparency to deliver on climate change, justice reform, reproductive rights, sovereignty issues, protecting our LGBTQIA Mainers, education and so much more.”

Across the aisle, Republicans selected Sen. Trey Stewart of Presque Isle to continue serving as Senate minority leader and chose Sen. Matt Harrington of Sanford to serve as assistant minority leader.

"Now with 15 members and perhaps 16 as we wait for a recount, it is clear that Maine voters and our nation are not happy with the status quo and wanted change," Stewart said in a statement. "It is the first time we have grown our membership since we lost the majority in 2018,” said Sen. Stewart. “With a diverse range of talents, expertise, passion and viewpoints, our Caucus is ready to begin the people’s important work, which will unfortunately include a looming budget shortfall, electricity costs that will only go up unless we fix it and a host of other issues that remain unresolved from the 131st Legislature.”

In the Maine House, Republicans reelected Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham from Winter Harbor to serve as minority leader. In a change from the current session, the assistant minority leader position will be filled by Rep. Katrina Smith of Palermo.

"We came within 100 votes of taking control of the Maine House on election night," Faulkingham, a lobsterman, said in a statement. "We are determined to lower energy costs and address a $1 billion budget deficit brought on by years of over spending. The needs of everyday Mainers are being ignored. If Democrats don’t give us a seat at the table, we will continue to speak loudly for the people of Maine.”