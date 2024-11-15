Sen. Collins reacts to Trump nominations

On a visit to Maine today, Senator Susan Collins reiterated her concerns about President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as Attorney General.

But Collins said she has confidence in the Senate's confirmation process.

"Fortunately, that's why we have the Senate advice and consent process," she said. "It involves a background check and investigation by the committee and public hearings at which he can be fully questioned."

Collins said she isn't familiar with the procedures of the House ethics investigation into Gaetz, but she said any information in the house ethics report would come out in the Senate process.

She went on to say it would be premature to comment on many of Trump's cabinet nominations before the confirmation process is underway.

Collins was asked about Trump’s cabinet choices including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Collins said as a member of the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions she expects to have plenty of time to speak with Kennedy ahead of his confirmation.

"I want to hear directly from him, because I've never met him, so all I have are press reports, so I want to hear directly from him," she said.

Collins expressed both hesitation and optimism about some of President-elect Donald Trump's announcements since election day.

Trump has reportedly pushed Senate leadership to allow for recess appointments, which are meant to allow a president to fill positions while the Senate is in recess.

But Collins said that the Senate confirmation process should remain in place to review President-elect Trump’s cabinet nominations.

"It would be a mistake in most cases, to curtail the investigative process and the public hearings, because that is the Senate's constitutional responsibility," she said.

She said she could understand using recess appointments to fill minor roles that may be held up by the opposing party, but not for cabinet positions.

On the other hand, Collins said she is looking forward to working with Trump's newly announced Department of Government Efficiency, to be led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Collins said she has often pushed for congressional committees to have more oversight of government programs.

"I'm looking forward to hearing the recommendations of this new commission that Elon Musk will be involved with, coming from the private sector, I'm sure he'll have a lot of good ideas for us to consider," she said.

Collins has also indicated in recent interviews that she intends to run again two years from now, but today said she would not make a formal announcement until the end of next year.

She said she expects to be the chair of the appropriations committee, the first Mainer to lead that committee in 92 years, and that role will be her primary focus for the coming year.