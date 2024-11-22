Susan Collins poised to take over powerful Senate budget-writing committee next year

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is poised to take over one of the most powerful committees in Congress following a decision by outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Collins has been the top-ranking Republican and vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee for several years now, which put her next in line for committee chair when Republicans take over the Senate in January. It's a position that Collins has long aspired to during her more than 25 years in the Senate, and she would become only the third woman in history to wield the Senate Appropriations Committee gavel.

But because of his seniority over Collins, McConnell could have opted to serve as chairman next year after he steps down as GOP leader in the Senate. On Thursday, the Kentucky Republican announced that he would serve as chairman of subcommittee that oversees defense spending.

That effectively clears the path for Collins to take over, although it won't be official until a committee organization resolution is formally approved next year.

"America’s national security interests face the gravest array of threats since the Second World War," McConnell said in a statement. "At this critical moment, a new Senate Republican majority has a responsibility to secure the future of U.S. leadership and primacy. I intend to play an active role in this urgent mission as Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, and I look forward to working closely with incoming Chair Susan Collins to accomplish our shared goal."

Collins' office had no further comment on the chairman position on Friday.

The House and Senate Appropriations Committees are considered some of the most powerful in Congress because they control funding for most of the federal government. As chair, Collins can not only set the committee agenda but also potentially direct large sums of money to her home state.

Maine was already the top recipient of congressional earmarks — or congressionally directed spending — in the budget bills passed by the Senate Appropriations Committee last year, according to an analysis by Roll Call.