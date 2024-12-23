Janet Mills signs executive order to establish artificial intelligence task force

Gov. Janet Mills has issued an executive order establishing a task force to examine the implications of artificial intelligence, or AI, on Maine life.

Nearly one-fifth of the U.S. workforce is classified as "highly exposed" to AI, according to a statement from the Governor's office, meaning they are vulnerable to AI changing or eliminating their jobs.

The Maine Artificial Intelligence Task Force will prepare policy recommendations on how to harness the benefits of AI while minimizing risks.

"Like all new technologies, AI, if not embraced in a prudent and responsible manner, can cause potentially harmful changes to the lives and livelihoods of Maine people," Mills said in a statement.

The Task Force is expected to begin meeting in January and issue its recommendations by Oct. 2025.