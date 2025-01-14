© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Visiting Maine, Canadian officials warn against trade war as Trump threatens tariffs

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 14, 2025 at 12:29 PM EST
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Portland on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. King is leading a delegation to New England this week, meeting with elected leaders and business owners to emphasize the benefits of continued free trade across the border.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Portland on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. King is leading a delegation to New England this week, meeting with elected leaders and business owners to emphasize the benefits of continued free trade across the border.

As President-elect Donald Trump pushes for a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, a delegation from the eastern province of Prince Edward Island is pleading the case for continued free trade while touring New England this week.

Dennis King is P.E.I.'s premier, the top elected official in the province. He said his province plays a key role in cross-border trade, exporting over $1 billion worth of goods to the U.S. in 2023, much of it in the form of potato and seafood products.

And this week, as he and his team meet with elected leaders and business owners across New England, King said he wants Americans to consider the repercussions of starting a trade war with Canada.

"Tariffs can be very complicated, but at the end of the day, this is what it means: If it costs our goods and services 25% more to come across the border, they're going to be costing Americans 25% more to consume them," he said.

King said Maine and P.E.I. in particular have strong economic ties, especially when it comes to lobster processing.

While any U.S. tariffs — and potential retaliatory moves by Canada — would be set at the federal level, King said in meeting with governors, he's hoping to build a constituency supporting continued free trade.

"What Governor Mills and I and other Canadian premiers and other U.S. governors are trying to do is to just press the importance of how short-sighted this is, and how penalizing this will be for people on both sides of the border," he said.

After meeting with King on Monday, governor Janet Mills said in a statement that she's concerned tariffs "will only increase prices for Maine people at a time when they can ill afford it and lead to economic instability with an important partner."
Tags
Politics International tradeCanadatariffsNew England News Collaborative
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider