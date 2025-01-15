Biden announces multiphase ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

A multiphase ceasefire has been negotiated between Israel and Hamas, President Joe Biden announced today.

With it will come the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the release of hostages and the recovery of remains of those killed.

Fateh Azzam is a Palestinian American who lives in Georgetown and who works as a human rights consultant and researcher. He said he's pleased that the massacres, bombings and brutality will stop. But Azzam said he hopes the agreement is implemented in good faith and made permanent.

"Palestinians are resilient. We've dealt with this for last 75 years. The question in my mind is who is going to protect the Palestinians. No one. They can take care of themselves if you leave them alone and allow them to have self-determination," Azzam said.

Azzam said steps must now be taken for long-term recovery of Gaza after near total destruction of neighborhoods and infrastructure including water treatment plants.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty; the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal, hostages need to be released, and humanitarian aid needs to pour into Gaza," Rep. Chellie Pingree said in a statement. She added that she remains "cautiously optimistic."

Democratic Congressman Jared Golden also sees the immediate ceasefire and a surge of aid into Gaza as good first steps. In a statement, Golden said he looks forward to a final agreement that "ensures that all remaining hostages are returned home to their families and that Hamas lays down the weapons it took up when it started this conflict."